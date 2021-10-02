SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. - OSBC

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Old Second Bancorp, Inc. ("OSBC" or the "Company") (OSBC) relating to its proposed merger with West Suburban Bancorp. Under the terms of the agreement, West Suburban shareholders will receive 42.413 shares of OSBC and $271.15 in cash per share they own.

The investigation focuses on whether Old Second Bancorp, Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/old-second-bancorp-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

