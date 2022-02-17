WIN TICKETS TO BLUE MAN GROUP IN HUNTSVILLE

BEGINNING ON FEBRUARY 18 at 9 a.m.

Want to win tickets to see the Blue Man Group in Huntsville? The incredible show that has been selling out crowds for years is stopping by Huntsville and you have the chance to see the phenomenon for free.

The Blue Man Group will be at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

Enter for your chance to win two tickets to Friday night’s show and the Blue Man Group pre-party. The contest begins Friday, February 18 at 9 a.m.and ends Friday, February 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Check out all of the official rules and click below to enter.