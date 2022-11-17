Submit Photos of Your Holiday Lights & Decor for a Chance to be Featured on TVL!

TVL Holiday Lights Contest (WAFF)

The Tennessee Valley Living team wants to feature your holiday decor on the show in December.

How to Enter:

Submit a photo or video of your holiday setup using the below form. Be sure to include the city or county location of the home and the best way to contact you if your home is selected as one of our features.

The TVL team will then select houses in different areas of the Valley to be voted on by our social media followers.

The entries receiving the most votes will be featured as part of a December Tennessee Valley Living show.

Photos or videos may be submitted until Friday, December 9.