Nominate a Madison County Veteran for this year’s Hall of Heroes

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Class of the Madison County Military Heritage Commission’s Hall of Heroes.

The Commission promotes interest in the study and preservation of the military history and military heritage of the people in or from Madison County, Alabama.

The organization aims to inspire a better appreciation and understanding of the part our military forces have played in the development of our nation, and thus encourage a renewed dedication to patriotism and respect for our flag.

1. Download the Application

2. Fill out the application and collect the required supporting documentation

3. Mail all required paperwork to:

Madison County Military Heritage Commission

819 Cook Avenue, Suite 137 - 148

Huntsville, Alabama 35801

Reach out to the Madison County Military Heritage Commission with any questions on the submission process.