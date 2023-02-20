Payton features the following products this week:

The GoWISE USA Air Fryer Oven is the newest evolution of Rapid-Air Technology, giving you the ability to fry, bake, roast, and rotisserie all at the touch of a button and in a fraction of the time.

Mopping the kitchen is a messy chore. It can take forever to mop the dirt from your floor. Now you can spin away those dirty floors with the Floor Police motorized mop! It’s the lightweight and cordless spin mop that scrubs away messes the fast and easy way. At a speedy 100 RPMs, the microfiber pads do all the scrubbing so you don’t have to.

OBAA Beauty 5 in 1 Ultimate Beauty Kit featuring:

Epilator: Hypoallergenic epilator removes hair for up to 4 weeks, and can be used on sensitive skin

Cleaning Brush: Deeply removes makeup and impurities from pores

Massager: Relaxes facial muscles and increases blood circulation, minimizing wrinkles and improving elasticity

Callus Remover: Frosted quartz head gently removes callouses for soft beautiful feet

Detail Shaver: Dual stainless steel trimmers under a honeycomb mesh for durability, safety, and speed

All deals are available while supplies last at MorningSave.com.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 and Tennesee Valley Living videos on our YouTube channel!