Celebrate Culinary Month in Huntsville this August

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is dedicating the month of August to all things culinary this year.

To help celebrate a decade of Huntsville Restaurant Week, CVB will hold a number of events including food truck rallies, beer fests and sushi-making classes.

The 10-day Huntsville Restaurant Week “main course” begins on August 12.

CVB will offer 10 days of giveaways throughout Restaurant Week. Find out how you can win here.

Visit Huntsville Restaurant Week’s page throughout August for new updates.

