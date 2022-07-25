Celebrate Culinary Month in Huntsville this August
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is dedicating the month of August to all things culinary this year.
To help celebrate a decade of Huntsville Restaurant Week, CVB will hold a number of events including food truck rallies, beer fests and sushi-making classes.
- August 5: DHI Food Trailer Rally
- August 10: Gordon Food Service
- August 13: Craft Beer Trail Fest at The Camp
- August 13: Sushi Making Class - 11 a.m.
- August 13: Taste of Soul
- August 13-14: OktobeeZrfest
- August 18: An Evening with Lindsey Boothe - 6 p.m.
- August 19: DHI Food Truck Rally
- August 20: Thai Cooking Class - 11 a.m.
- August 24: Glaze a Ceramic Wine Cup, 5:30 p.m.
- Weekly: Brews Cruises, Friday & Saturday
- Weekly: SceneThat Food Tours, Wednesday & Thursday
- Weekly: Cocktails at the View, Wednesday
The 10-day Huntsville Restaurant Week “main course” begins on August 12.
CVB will offer 10 days of giveaways throughout Restaurant Week. Find out how you can win here.
Visit Huntsville Restaurant Week’s page throughout August for new updates.
