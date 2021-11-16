Can-a-thon 2022: See participating Walmart locations & what food items are needed
We need your help to feed those in need this winter. WAFF 48 is partnering with north Alabama Walmart locations for Can-a-thon 2022. You can find a full list of participating locations below from November 28 through December 9.
North Alabama donations will go to the Food Bank of North Alabama.
PARTICIPATING WALMART LOCATIONS
COLBERT COUNTY
517 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals
FRANKLIN COUNTY
13675 HWY 43, Russellville
JACKSON COUNTY
24833 John T. Reid Pkwy, Scottsboro
LAWRENCE COUNTY
15445 AL-24, Moulton
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
2701 Cloverdale Rd., Florence
3100 Hough Rd., Florence
1410 Florence Blvd., Florence (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
LIMESTONE COUNTY
1011 US HIGHWAY 72 E, Athens
MARSHALL COUNTY
1972 HWY 431, Boaz
1450 No. Brindlee MT, Arab
MADISON COUNTY
6140A University Dr., Huntsville
3031 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville
2200 Sparkman Dr. NW, Huntsville
11610 Memorial PKWY SW, Huntsville
330 Sutton Rd., Huntsville
8650 Madison Blvd., Madison
8580 HWY 72 W, Madison
14595 HWY 231-431N, Hazel Green
2165 Winchester Rd., Huntsville
4226 Oakwood Ave NW, Huntsville (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
7140 Wall Triana HWY, Madison (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
2305 Jordan Lane SW, Huntsville (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
9020 Bailey Cove Rd. SE, Huntsville (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
MORGAN COUNTY
2800 Spring AVN. S.W., Decatur
1201 HWY 21 NW, Hartselle
1203 6th Avenue SE, Decatur (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.