Can-a-thon 2021: See participating Walmart locations & what food items are needed

Can-a-thon 2021 (WAFF)

We need your help to feed those in need this winter. WAFF 48 is partnering with north Alabama Walmart locations across the Tennessee Valley for Can-at-thon 2021. You can find a full list of participating locations below November 29 through December 10.

North Alabama donations will go to the Food Bank of North Alabama .

[ LINK ] LIST OF FOOD ITEMS NEEDED

[LINK] MAKE A MONETARY DONATION

One Lincoln County, TN location is participating in Fayetteville. Donations at this location will be provided to Second Harvest.

PARTICIPATING WALMART LOCATIONS

COLBERT COUNTY

517 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals

FRANKLIN COUNTY

13675 HWY 43, Russellville

JACKSON COUNTY

24833 John T. Reid Pkwy, Scottsboro

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

2701 Cloverdale Rd., Florence

3100 Hough Rd., Florence

1410 Florence Blvd., Florence (Walmart Neighborhood Market)

LIMESTONE COUNTY

1011 US HIGHWAY 72 E, Athens

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN

1224 Huntsville HWY, Fayetteville

MARSHALL COUNTY

1972 HWY 431, Boaz

11697 US HWY 431, Guntersville

1450 No. Brindlee MT, Arab

MADISON COUNTY

6140A University Dr., Huntsville

3031 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville

2200 Sparkman Dr. NW, Huntsville

11610 Memorial PKWY SW, Huntsville

330 Sutton Rd., Huntsville

8650 Madison Blvd., Madison

8580 HWY 72 W, Madison

14595 HWY 231-431N, Hazel Green

2165 Winchester Rd., Huntsville

4226 Oakwood Ave NW, Huntsville (Walmart Neighborhood Market)

7140 Wall Triana HWY, Madison (Walmart Neighborhood Market)

2305 Jordan Lane SW, Huntsville (Walmart Neighborhood Market)

9020 Bailey Cove Rd. SE, Huntsville (Walmart Neighborhood Market)

MORGAN COUNTY

2800 Spring AVN. S.W., Decatur

1201 HWY 21 NW, Hartselle

1203 6th Avenue SE, Decatur (Walmart Neighborhood Market)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.