2021 Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers Charity Auction
The 2021 Auction features over 100 items including:
- A car
- Vacation getaways
- Electronics
- Jewelry
- Local Attractions
- Golf Passes
- COVID Disinfecting Services and Supplies
- Tools
- Furniture
- Health Club Memberships
- Gift Cards
- Home Maintenance Services
- Alabama Football tickets
If you have an item you’d like to donate, call 53-crime.
The Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers thanks everyone for supporting the cause!
