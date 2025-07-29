Cryptocurrency prices have fluctuated widely so far this year, leaving some investors with notable gains and others with losses. But crypto is a notoriously risky investment and prices can skyrocket or plummet in a matter of days or minutes. Keeping an eye out for the top performers every now and then can give you important context on how the market is performing.

Here are the top eight best-performing cryptocurrencies year-to-date.

Data as of Aug. 29, 2025.

Top-performing cryptocurrencies in 2025

Cryptocurrency Performance YTD Hyperliquid (HYPE) 86.23 percent XRP (XRP) 37.13 percent TRON (TRX) 32.58 percent Ethereum (ETH) 30.48 percent Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 22.79 percent BNB (BNB) 22.37 percent Chainlink (LINK) 16.86 percent Bitcoin (BTC) 16.82 percent

Source: CoinMarketCap.com. All coins have a market cap above $10 billion.

1. Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Hyperliquid is a layer-1 blockchain that is known for its advanced transaction capabilities. HYPE is the native coin to the platform, and supply is capped at 1 billion coins.

Price: $44.30

$44.30 Market cap: $14.79 billion

2. XRP (XRP)

XRP was created to enable faster money transactions. Its main use case is to power Ripplenet, which is a system that allows fast and efficient international money transfers. In some cases, Ripplenet surpasses the capabilities of other similar platforms like SWIFT. The XRP ledger is open source, but not directly on the blockchain, which has led many people to question whether XRP is technically a cryptocurrency.

Price: $2.82

$2.82 Market cap: $168.33 billion

3. TRON (TRX)

Tron was created in 2017 and is a decentralized blockchain. The Tron network itself uses smart contracts to create dApps on the Tron blockchain. TRON, or TRX, is the token behind the network.

Price: $0.3345

$0.3345 Market cap: $31.68 billion

4. Ethereum (ETH)

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum debuted in 2015 and operates as a currency while also powering decentralized apps, smart contracts and non-fungible tokens. Bitcoin and Ethereum are the only coins with corresponding spot exchange-traded funds in the U.S., allowing you to hold crypto in a brokerage account.

Price: $4,285.87

$4,285.87 Market cap: $517.37 billion

5. Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash is a cryptocurrency created in 2017. Developers decided that several aspects of the Bitcoin blockchain were inefficient, and modified parts of Bitcoin’s existing blockchain to develop Bitcoin Cash. Today, the coin offers faster transaction times and lower fees than Bitcoin.

Price: $530.71

$530.71 Market cap: $10.57 billion

6. BNB (BNB)

BNB is the main crypto coin issued by Binance , one of the most popular crypto exchanges. BNB was created as a way to power apps throughout Binance’s blockchains and pay fees.

Price: $856.60

$856.60 Market cap: $119.23 billion

7. Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is a cryptocurrency and blockchain network that aims to connect off-the-blockchain data to the blockchain by using smart contracts. Its native token is called LINK.

Price: $23.29

$23.29 Market cap: $15.79 billion

8. Bitcoin (BTC)

As the granddaddy of them all, Bitcoin is often the token people reference when they talk about crypto. Bitcoin has a mysterious creator — allegedly Satoshi Nakamoto — who introduced the currency in 2009.

Price: $108,605.50

$108,605.50 Market cap: $2.16 trillion

Should you invest in cryptocurrency?

Crypto prices have regained momentum this summer, with Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of $124,000 in August.

The important thing to remember, though, is that crypto is so volatile because the tokens aren’t backed by any underlying asset, meaning that the price of crypto depends solely on what buyers are willing to pay for it.

To that end, any investments you make in the crypto space (especially during times of market uncertainty) should be part of a broader investment strategy — not your only one — in order to offset any money you could lose. Take time to consider your individual risk tolerance and time horizon for meeting other financial goals like retirement.

Bottom line

When investing in any type of asset, it helps to look at the top performers to get a sense of what’s going on in the market. When it comes to crypto, it’s especially important because the prices fluctuate so much and new coins are issued at a fast pace. Before investing in crypto, consider your own risk tolerance and only invest what you’re willing to lose.

Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.