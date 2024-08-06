Key takeaways A 0 percent intro APR credit card can help you pay off existing debt or fund new purchases without paying interest.

When your promotional period ends, you can try negotiating with the issuer or consider other options to avoid high interest charges if you’re still carrying a balance.

Hold on to your card after the promotional period ends rather than canceling it, as keeping it will likely benefit your credit score.

Credit cards offering a 0 percent introductory APR are especially useful if you need to pay off old debt, fund a big purchase or cover a few months of expenses interest-free. But what happens when the promotional APR ends? With your credit card promotional rate ending, you could find yourself stuck with higher interest rates and a balance you aren’t prepared to pay off.

An enticing way to avoid high interest Current credit card interest rates average more than 20 percent, meaning that applying for a credit card with a promotional 0 percent interest rate could save you a lot of money.

Here’s what to know about 0 percent interest credit cards, including how to find out when your 0 percent APR offer ends and how to avoid paying interest after your promotional period is over.

What happens when your 0% intro APR period ends?

After the promotional period expires, you’ll start accruing interest on any unpaid balances. That includes balances you charged or transferred to the credit card during the promotional APR period — not just new charges. Depending on your card, your 0 percent promotional period can last from just a few months to 18 months or more.

Be prepared: Know what APR to expect when your intro period ends

After your introductory interest rate ends, your APR reverts to a standard variable APR rate determined by your lender. You can find your credit card’s standard interest rate, as well as your intro APR length, by reviewing your credit card statement.

Finding your APR intro period end date If you’re having trouble finding the end date for your intro APR on your credit card statement, check your online account or mobile app for information. You can also call the number on the back of your credit card and ask a customer service representative to check your account and confirm the promotional period expiration date.

What happens if I miss a payment before my intro period ends?

In some cases, missing a credit card payment or making a late payment can cause your 0 percent intro APR period to end early. Some credit card issuers revoke the promotional interest rate as a penalty for late or missed payments, so read your credit card’s fine print and find out whether a late payment could cost you your introductory interest rate.

0% intro APR offers vs. balance transfers

0% intro APR offers A specific timeframe during which a credit card offers no interest on purchases or balance transfers. This promotional period can last for several months, typically ranging from six to 21 months, depending on the credit card issuer and the specific offer. Balance transfers The process of moving existing credit card debt from one credit card to another, typically with the goal of consolidating debt or taking advantage of lower interest rates or a promotional offer (often a 0 percent intro APR offer).

Why it matters

The main difference between a balance transfer and a 0 percent intro APR period is that a balance transfer involves moving existing debt from one card to another to take advantage of lower interest rates, while a 0 percent intro APR period refers to a promotional period during which no interest is charged on purchases or transfers made with the card.

If your credit card offers a 0 percent intro APR on purchases only, any balance transfers you initiate on the card will accrue interest. Likewise, if your credit card offers a 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers only, any purchases you make on the card will accrue interest.

Luckily, many of the best cards with 0 percent APR periods offer an intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers.

Intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers

If your credit card offers a 0 percent introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers, you won’t be charged interest on purchases or transferred balances until your promotional APR period ends.

But read your card’s fine print carefully — your promotional APR period might be different for purchases than it is for balance transfers. For example, your card could offer 18 months of zero-interest for balance transfers but only six months of zero-interest for purchases.

What should I do if I still have a balance after my intro APR period?

If you still have a balance after your intro APR period, don’t worry — you have options. Here are some steps you can take:

Pay off your outstanding balance as quickly as possible: It sounds obvious, but see if there’s room in your budget to pay off your remaining balance before your next credit card billing cycle ends (or at least over the next few months) to minimize the interest charged.

It sounds obvious, but see if there’s room in your budget to pay off your remaining balance before your next credit card billing cycle ends (or at least over the next few months) to minimize the interest charged. Negotiate a lower interest rate: Call your credit card issuer and request a lower interest rate. You may be more likely to get a lower rate if you have a positive credit history (no late payments, for example) and have kept your credit account in good standing for years.

Call your credit card issuer and request a lower interest rate. You may be more likely to get a lower rate if you have a positive credit history (no late payments, for example) and have kept your credit account in good standing for years. Consider a balance transfer: Transferring your balance to another card can give you a fresh 0 percent intro APR period during which you can continue to pay down your balance interest-free. Just take care not to fall into a credit card debt cycle.

Transferring your balance to another card can give you a fresh 0 percent intro APR period during which you can continue to pay down your balance interest-free. Just take care not to fall into a credit card debt cycle. Try credit card forbearance: If you’re experiencing financial hardship that is making it difficult to pay down your credit card balance, you can request entry into a credit card forbearance program. Some hardship programs offer reduced interest rates, while others allow you to defer your payments for a set period.

Extending a promotional period: Is it a thing? While extending the promotional period isn’t typically an option, you might be offered the chance for a second promotional period. But for the second time around, you’ll likely get a low-interest offer instead of a zero-interest offer. These low-interest promotional offers are typically sent to well-qualified borrowers with other high-interest debt.

Hold onto your card when your promotional APR offer ends