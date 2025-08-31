Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - The driver accused of assaulting and maiming another motorist during an apparent road rage confrontation was in a Vermont court on Thursday.

The attack happened at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Mallett’s Bay Avenue near Pine Street in Winooski, according to police.

The victim, 46-year-old Ronnie Bushway II, told police he was driving when the suspect started tailgating him in his car.

Police say 44-year-old Aaron Williams, of Shelburne, passed Bushway’s vehicle and braked in front of him, potentially causing both cars to have come in contact.

Williams then got out of his car, according to police, punched Bushway several times and gouged his eyes before fleeing the scene.

Police say Bushway has severe eye injuries and is still unable to see.

Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may need to be removed. (Winooski police)

Police say it was a random attack.

Bushway has dash camera video of the attack that he gave to police, according to the court filings. That video helped lead police to Williams.

Williams was arrested Thursday at his work in Burlington. He pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and maiming.

He’s being held in jail without bail.

