‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A pregnant woman in Ohio was shot and killed on the day she was scheduled to give birth, according to authorities.

India Kinamore was 26 years old when she was killed inside her home on March 4, 2023. The same day she was set to be induced.

On August 21, Robert Ervin, 20, Kayvon Warren, 30, and Lamar Morris Suggs, 22, were charged on a 13-count indictment, including four counts of aggravated murder, as well as charges for burglary and felony assault, according to a release from the Hamilton County Prosecutors’ Office.

According to investigators, the crime was staged to look like a burglary and robbery.

“This should have been one of the happiest days of India’s life,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said in a statement. “Instead, the father of the child conspired with two others to kill her. It is heartbreaking. My office will see that justice is done for both India and her baby.”

Prosecutors said that Warren was identified as the father of Kinamore’s unborn child and he attempted to pressure her into an abortion, however, the law prevented it.

At the time of India’s death, Warren was allegedly involved with another woman and experiencing financial hardship and lost his home.

The three men allegedly conspired to kill Kinamore, with Warren even requesting bereavement leave from his job before her death.

Following their initial arrest, India’s mother said that she is glad that justice is finally being served.

“Now I am able to come back and tell her that the people that did this to her, they have been caught and justice will be served,” Terri Kinamore said.

Prosecutors said that Warren, Ervin and Suggs all face the possibility of life in prison for the charges.

