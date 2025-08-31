Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say

Kayvon Warren, 30, Robert Ervin, 20, and Lamar Morris Suggs, 22, have been charged on a 13-count indictment. (Source: wxix)
By Matt Schaffer and Brenda Ordonez
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A pregnant woman in Ohio was shot and killed on the day she was scheduled to give birth, according to authorities.

India Kinamore was 26 years old when she was killed inside her home on March 4, 2023. The same day she was set to be induced.

India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on March 4, 2023.(Source: India Kinamore Facebook)

On August 21, Robert Ervin, 20, Kayvon Warren, 30, and Lamar Morris Suggs, 22, were charged on a 13-count indictment, including four counts of aggravated murder, as well as charges for burglary and felony assault, according to a release from the Hamilton County Prosecutors’ Office.

Robert Ervin, 20, Kayvone Warren, 30, and Lamar Morris Suggs, 22, have been charged on a...
Robert Ervin, 20, Kayvone Warren, 30, and Lamar Morris Suggs, 22, have been charged on a 13-count indictment, including four counts of aggravated murder, as well as charges for burglary and felony assault, according to a release from the Hamilton County Prosecutors’ Office.(WXIX)

According to investigators, the crime was staged to look like a burglary and robbery.

“This should have been one of the happiest days of India’s life,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said in a statement. “Instead, the father of the child conspired with two others to kill her. It is heartbreaking. My office will see that justice is done for both India and her baby.”

Prosecutors said that Warren was identified as the father of Kinamore’s unborn child and he attempted to pressure her into an abortion, however, the law prevented it.

At the time of India’s death, Warren was allegedly involved with another woman and experiencing financial hardship and lost his home.

The three men allegedly conspired to kill Kinamore, with Warren even requesting bereavement leave from his job before her death.

Following their initial arrest, India’s mother said that she is glad that justice is finally being served.

“Now I am able to come back and tell her that the people that did this to her, they have been caught and justice will be served,” Terri Kinamore said.

Prosecutors said that Warren, Ervin and Suggs all face the possibility of life in prison for the charges.

Copyright 2025 WXIX via Gray Local Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city
Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the...
Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk