Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk

(Gray News) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling almost 3 million ceiling fans due to their potential to short circuit and start a fire.

The CPSC said the recall involves electric motors in fans used in gable and roof-mounted attic fans because the motors’ safety cutoffs may pose a risk of short circuit and a fire hazard while in use.

The fans were manufactured by Air Vent, Inc. and sold only from August 2003 through December 2013.

They have the model numbers of:

DOW-136-0-34-XIN

DOW-136-0-26-XIN

DOW-136-0-40-XIN

DOW-136-0-40-XIN-¾

D-RE-PSC-127/20-4P1SP

The CPSC said the attic fan motors can be identified by the distinctive vent pattern on the motor end bells. Only the fan motors with the distinctive vent pattern are being recalled.

If any of these fans have been purchased, the CPSC said the buyer should stop using them and contact Air Vent for a refund. Consumers will be asked to fill out an online registration and verification form with photos of the recalled attic fan motor. When there is confirmation that the attic fan motor matches the ones being recalled, a refund will be issued.

The CPSC said there have been 159 reported incidents regarding the recalled attic fan motors involving burning or a fire. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The fans were sold in various stores and wholesalers and across the country and online, including ABC Supply, Lowe’s and Beacon for about $74 and $92.

