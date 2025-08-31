Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Troopers confirm a man was killed Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash in Lauderdale County.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on County Road 24, near Hike Drive. That’s about 5 miles north of Florence city limits.

Troopers identify the victim as 34 year old Cory L. Stevenson. They say he was riding a Sportsman 570 ATV when it left the roadway, went into a ditch and flipped. Stevenson was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the crash.

