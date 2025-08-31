Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration enforcement, or conducting traffic checkpoints.
By The Associated Press and MARGERY A. BECK Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2025 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The mayor of Chicago pushed back Saturday against what he called the “out-of-control” Trump administration’s plan to surge federal officers into the nation’s third-largest city, which could take place within days.

The Chicago Police Department will be barred from helping federal authorities with civil immigration enforcement or any related patrols, traffic stops and checkpoints during the surge, according to an executive order signed by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The mayor directed all city departments to guard the constitutional rights of Chicago residents “amidst the possibility of imminent militarized immigration or National Guard deployment by the federal government.”

When asked during a news conference about federal agents who are presumably “taking orders,” Johnson replied: “Yeah, and I don’t take orders from the federal government.”

Johnson also blocked Chicago police from wearing face coverings to hide their identities, as most federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have adopted since the Trump administration took charge this year.

The federal surge into Chicago could start as early as Sept. 5 and last about 30 days, according to two U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that had not been made public.

The officials described the immigration crackdown as part of a larger effort to expand the federal law enforcement presence in major Democratic-run cities, as it did this summer in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump commented about Chicago crime and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on his Truth Social site: “Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn’t need help in preventing CRIME. He is CRAZY!!! He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming! MAGA. President DJT”

Unlike the recent federal takeover of policing in Washington, D.C., the Chicago operation is not expected to rely on the National Guard or military and is focused exclusively on immigration instead of being cast as part of a broad campaign against crime, the officials said.

Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard. (CNN)

Chicago is home to a large immigrant population, and both the city and the state of Illinois have some of the country’s strongest rules against cooperating with federal immigration enforcement efforts. That has often put the city and state at odds with President Donald Trump ‘s mass deportation agenda.

Johnson’s order builds on the city’s longtime stance, saying neither Chicago nor Illinois officials have sought or been consulted on the federal presence and demanding Trump stand down on those plans.

Johnson had harsh words for Trump during his news conference, accusing the president of “behaving outside the bounds of the Constitution” and seeking a federal presence in blue cities as retribution against his political rivals.

“He is reckless and out of control,” Johnson said. “He’s the biggest threat to our democracy that we’ve experienced in the history of our country.”

In response, the White House insisted the potential flood of federal agents was about “cracking down on crime.”

“If these Democrats focused on fixing crime in their own cities instead of doing publicity stunts to criticize the President, their communities would be much safer,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in an email Saturday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the...
Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk