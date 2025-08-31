Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Braves lose to Phillies 3-2 in extras despite late heroics

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Trea Turner hit a two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 win over the Braves on Saturday night, spoiling the return of reigning NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale to Atlanta’s starting rotation.

Nacho Alvarez Jr. put Atlanta ahead 2-1 with an RBI single in the 10th.

Philadelphia loaded the bases against Hunter Stratton (0-1). Dylan Dodd came on and struck out Brandon Marsh and had Turner in an 0-2 hole before the Phillies shortstop lined a 94-mph fastball into right field, scoring Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos.

Matt Strahm (2-3) got the win after giving up just Alvarez’s hit.

Sale and Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez both had strong outings.

Sale, a nine-time All-Star, struck out nine and gave up three hits in six innings. His only blemish came on Weston Wilson’s solo homer in the third. The lefty was making his first start since fracturing a left rib while making a diving stop on a batted ball by the Mets’ Juan Soto on June 18. Sale, who lowered his ERA is 2.45, did not come out for the seventh after throwing 78 pitches, 51 of which were for strikes.

Sánchez struck out eight and gave up one run on seven hits in seven innings.

Both starters benefited from strong defense.

Key moment

Atlanta had a chance to pad its lead in the 10th, but Vidal Bruján and Jurickson Profar each hit flyouts after Alvarez’s single.

Key stat

Sánchez lowered his ERA to 2.66. He began Saturday fourth in the NL in ERA.

Up next

Braves RHP Hurston Waldrep (4-0, 0.90 ERA) opposes Philadelphia LHP Jesús Luzardo (12-6, 4.23) in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday when the Phillies go for the sweep.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits an RBI-sacrifice fly against Atlanta Braves pitcher...
Braves lose to Phillies 2-1 after Bohm’s sacrifice fly
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber reacts after hitting a three-run home run against...
Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber makes history, crushes 4 home runs in win vs. Braves
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run...
Ozzie Albies homers again as Braves beat Marlins
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. yells to Miami Marlins pitcher Ryan Gusto (65) after he was...
Braves manager Brian Snitker ejected after Marlins right-hander hits Ronald Acuña Jr. with pitch
Atlanta Braves' Jurickson Profar (7) congratulates Ozzie Albies after scoring a home run...
Albies hits 2 HRs, Braves uses 9-run 9th to beat Marlins 11-2
Baseball fans from all over the country packed The Battery and Truist Park for All-Star weekend.
Braves open 2026 season at home, team announces
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington, left, laughs during batting practice before a...
Angels manager, ex-Braves third base coach Ron Washington recovering from quadruple bypass surgery