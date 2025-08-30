Workers rally in Washington ahead of Labor Day

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Labor Day is often considered the unofficial end of summer, but for many people across the country, it’s more than that. The day has historic significance, with a focus on workers’ rights.

That’s especially true for those in the nation’s capital.

“Labor at its best has always been a social movement,” said Washington resident Sam Nelson.

Nelson, a union member, was part of the crowd rallying in downtown D.C. Thursday.

“It has brought people together from a lot of different places,” he said. “It has been able to break down segregation that’s been able to help uplift the most marginalized of society.”

Hosted by several local labor unions, the solidarity rally and march is an annual pre-Labor Day tradition.

Nelson said this year’s rally, however, means more.

“American labor needs to assert its right to assemble and to express its outrage at this administration’s complete lack of respect for workers from all walks of life in this country right now, particularly here in D.C.,” he said.

He believes the Trump administration’s policies are putting workers at risk, from immigration raids deporting laborers, to mass firings affecting federal workers. It’s estimated at least 60,000 federal jobs have been laid off or targeted for layoffs since President Donald Trump took office Jan. 20.

For many in the crowd, the presence of federal law enforcement and National Guard troops during the D.C. takeover is enough to speak out, with local businesses feeling the effects of as much as a 7% drop in foot traffic.

“We’re in a unique situation here in DC because we’re not a state, so we’re to be more at risk in other places in the country in front of, you know, federal overreach, that sort of thing, but it’s very heartening to see people kind of come out together side by side and show the administration that we’re not going to take this sitting down,” said Dieter Lehmann Morales, a public school teacher in Washington.

It’s that passion that drove supporters to the streets, marching to give Americans something to think about over the long weekend.

