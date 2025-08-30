Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Workers rally in Washington ahead of Labor Day

People at a Labor Day rally holding a sign saying "D.C. is a union town" in Washington on...
People at a Labor Day rally holding a sign saying "D.C. is a union town" in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.(DC Bureau)
By Caitrin Assaf and Max Cotton
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Labor Day is often considered the unofficial end of summer, but for many people across the country, it’s more than that. The day has historic significance, with a focus on workers’ rights.

That’s especially true for those in the nation’s capital.

“Labor at its best has always been a social movement,” said Washington resident Sam Nelson.

Nelson, a union member, was part of the crowd rallying in downtown D.C. Thursday.

“It has brought people together from a lot of different places,” he said. “It has been able to break down segregation that’s been able to help uplift the most marginalized of society.”

Hosted by several local labor unions, the solidarity rally and march is an annual pre-Labor Day tradition.

Nelson said this year’s rally, however, means more.

“American labor needs to assert its right to assemble and to express its outrage at this administration’s complete lack of respect for workers from all walks of life in this country right now, particularly here in D.C.,” he said.

He believes the Trump administration’s policies are putting workers at risk, from immigration raids deporting laborers, to mass firings affecting federal workers. It’s estimated at least 60,000 federal jobs have been laid off or targeted for layoffs since President Donald Trump took office Jan. 20.

For many in the crowd, the presence of federal law enforcement and National Guard troops during the D.C. takeover is enough to speak out, with local businesses feeling the effects of as much as a 7% drop in foot traffic.

“We’re in a unique situation here in DC because we’re not a state, so we’re to be more at risk in other places in the country in front of, you know, federal overreach, that sort of thing, but it’s very heartening to see people kind of come out together side by side and show the administration that we’re not going to take this sitting down,” said Dieter Lehmann Morales, a public school teacher in Washington.

It’s that passion that drove supporters to the streets, marching to give Americans something to think about over the long weekend.

Copyright 2025 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city
Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the...
Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk