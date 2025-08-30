Woman arrested, charged with domestic violence burglary, DUI in Priceville

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence burglary, and DUI in Priceville, according to the Priceville Police Department.

On Friday at approximately 5:50 p.m., PPD responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residential property within the city limits.

Upon their arrival, officers determined that the suspect was the former spouse of the victim.

Authorities said based on the evidence collected at the scene, 41-year-old Kristy Jo Janek was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence burglary, which is classified as a Class B felony.

Additionally, Janek faces charges of driving under the influence after it was revealed she had driven to the residence while intoxicated, with two minors in the vehicle.

She is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $6,000.

