Washington D.C. Krewe commemorates 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 20 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city of New Orleans, a group of survivors is reflecting on that day, working to heal while serving their community.

Washington’s Krewe of Pyros brings all thing’s Louisiana to D.C. The traditional Mardi Gras organization is made up of transplants from the state, many of whom were in New Orleans the day Hurricane Katrina barreled across the city in 2005.

“Two words immediately come to mind,” said Cleve Davis, Krewe of Pyros President. “Loss and love.”

Two decades later, the pain still lingers.

But as D.C. Krewe members gather to reflect and pray on the storm’s 20th anniversary, among the grief is also hope.

“Katrina was a storm,” Davis said, speaking to civic leaders and members of the Krewe. “But we were the levee. And we held.”

Besides a memorial service, the Krewe’s anniversary event was also an opportunity to acknowledge how far they’ve come 10 years after their founding.

The organization is based in community service, supporting others and promoting policy in an effort to prevent another disaster from happening.

When asked what’s changed over the years, Krewe of Pyros Executive Director Lytaria “Cuba” Walker said, “Were capable, we’re able to assist in any storm that may occur."

