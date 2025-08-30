Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Veteran goes skydiving to mark his 100th birthday

Jimmy Hernandez, a U.S. Navy veteran, went skydiving to celebrate his 100th birthday. (Source: KMAX, KOVR, COLLIN ANDERSEN, CNN)
By Kayla Moeller, KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - You would think a 100-year-old World War II veteran would be slowing down, but not Jimmy Hernandez. He’s speeding up.

Hernandez went skydiving to celebrate his big birthday.

“I’m glad that somebody showed up,” Jimmy Hernandez said.

Family and friends gathered in Davis, California, to watch him fall out of the sky.

Dora Hernandez, Jimmy’s 91-year-old wife, had a front row seat.

“I said, ‘OK honey, when I turn, are you gonna let me do that?’” Dora Hernandez said.

Their son and grandson joined him on his journey back down to earth, three generations of skydivers to celebrate the big day.

“I know that I’m 100 but I don’t feel that way,” Jimmy Hernandez said.

Former neighbors of his drove in from out of town to support his dream

“He’s a dynamo, he’s unstoppable, he’s still driving,” one former neighbor, Collin Anderson, said. “I can’t tell you how many times I go over to his house and he’s climbing on the roof. He’s a force.”

Anderson said that Jimmy Hernandez has been talking about skydiving for years.

“Might not be his last jump, he might’ve found a new hobby,” he said.

Jimmy said he wasn’t scared up there but is glad it’s over with.

“I couldn’t even see you, I was looking at the whole thing, how far we are and the lakes that you don’t get to see in your lifetime,” Jimmy Hernandez said.

He said his secret to living to 100 is a shot of tequila a day, but they wouldn’t let him have one preflight.

“I would like to have one. I’ve done it for 20 years at 5 o’clock … sometimes half a shot,” he said. “Medication.”

Jimmy Hernandez is a U.S. Navy veteran. He also has 12 children and more than 120 descendants.

Copyright 2025 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city
Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the...
Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk