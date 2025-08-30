Veteran goes skydiving to mark his 100th birthday

DAVIS, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - You would think a 100-year-old World War II veteran would be slowing down, but not Jimmy Hernandez. He’s speeding up.

Hernandez went skydiving to celebrate his big birthday.

“I’m glad that somebody showed up,” Jimmy Hernandez said.

Family and friends gathered in Davis, California, to watch him fall out of the sky.

Dora Hernandez, Jimmy’s 91-year-old wife, had a front row seat.

“I said, ‘OK honey, when I turn, are you gonna let me do that?’” Dora Hernandez said.

Their son and grandson joined him on his journey back down to earth, three generations of skydivers to celebrate the big day.

“I know that I’m 100 but I don’t feel that way,” Jimmy Hernandez said.

Former neighbors of his drove in from out of town to support his dream

“He’s a dynamo, he’s unstoppable, he’s still driving,” one former neighbor, Collin Anderson, said. “I can’t tell you how many times I go over to his house and he’s climbing on the roof. He’s a force.”

Anderson said that Jimmy Hernandez has been talking about skydiving for years.

“Might not be his last jump, he might’ve found a new hobby,” he said.

Jimmy said he wasn’t scared up there but is glad it’s over with.

“I couldn’t even see you, I was looking at the whole thing, how far we are and the lakes that you don’t get to see in your lifetime,” Jimmy Hernandez said.

He said his secret to living to 100 is a shot of tequila a day, but they wouldn’t let him have one preflight.

“I would like to have one. I’ve done it for 20 years at 5 o’clock … sometimes half a shot,” he said. “Medication.”

Jimmy Hernandez is a U.S. Navy veteran. He also has 12 children and more than 120 descendants.

