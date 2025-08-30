Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

US Postal Service employee helped steal checks in mail, sold mailbox key to others

By First Alert 4 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An employee with the United States Postal Service admitted Thursday to stealing checks from the mail and selling the key to co-conspirators to steal mail, according to authorities.

In a release, the Department of Justice said the employee, identified as 30-year-old Cambria M. Hopkins, pleaded guilty to one conspiracy charge and one unlawful use of a mail key charge.

Hopkins was a postal carrier in Clayton, Missouri. Authorities said she joined a scheme to steal mail for personal information and business checks.

Officials said Hopkins sold her “arrow key,” which allows access to Postal Service collection boxes, to Malik A. Jones on March 20, 2022.

Authorities said Hopkins then shared with Jones the boxes that the key would open, and Jones paid others to steal mail using her key.

From August 2022 to August 2023, officials said Hopkins sold checks to Jones on multiple occasions. He would pay her in cash, through CashApp or buy her groceries.

Officials said Hopkins would steal the mail from her routes or from the post office.

Hopkins’ sentencing date has been scheduled for Dec. 1. The conspiracy charge carries up to five years in prison. The mail key charge carries up to 10 years in prison.

Jones pleaded guilty on Oct. 25 to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. He is waiting for sentencing.

Officials said Jones admitted to recruiting people to let him deposit the stolen checks using their bank accounts.

Copyright 2025 KMOV via Gray Local Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city
Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the...
Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk