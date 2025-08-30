US Postal Service employee helped steal checks in mail, sold mailbox key to others

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An employee with the United States Postal Service admitted Thursday to stealing checks from the mail and selling the key to co-conspirators to steal mail, according to authorities.

In a release, the Department of Justice said the employee, identified as 30-year-old Cambria M. Hopkins, pleaded guilty to one conspiracy charge and one unlawful use of a mail key charge.

Hopkins was a postal carrier in Clayton, Missouri. Authorities said she joined a scheme to steal mail for personal information and business checks.

Officials said Hopkins sold her “arrow key,” which allows access to Postal Service collection boxes, to Malik A. Jones on March 20, 2022.

Authorities said Hopkins then shared with Jones the boxes that the key would open, and Jones paid others to steal mail using her key.

From August 2022 to August 2023, officials said Hopkins sold checks to Jones on multiple occasions. He would pay her in cash, through CashApp or buy her groceries.

Officials said Hopkins would steal the mail from her routes or from the post office.

Hopkins’ sentencing date has been scheduled for Dec. 1. The conspiracy charge carries up to five years in prison. The mail key charge carries up to 10 years in prison.

Jones pleaded guilty on Oct. 25 to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. He is waiting for sentencing.

Officials said Jones admitted to recruiting people to let him deposit the stolen checks using their bank accounts.

