Suspect in robbery of rapper Macklemore’s home arrested, police say

SEATTLE (KING) – Police in Washington state have arrested a man suspected of robbing Macklemore’s house earlier this summer.

The nanny of Macklemore’s children was the first to notice the break-in just after midnight on June 7. She begged the neighbors to wake up and call 911.

Two men had snuck into Macklemore’s home through an unlocked door and stole high-end jewelry.

“This was a very extensive, two-months-long investigation,” Eric Munoz with the Seattle Police Department said. “This was a very, very difficult and complicated investigation to crack.”

Last Thursday, a SWAT team arrested a 29-year-old with a history of convictions.

Police used a warrant for another robbery case out of Bellevue in which the man removed an electronic monitoring device and failed to appear in court for violating the requirement.

Investigators said the arrest led them to Thien Phuoc Jewelry in South Seattle.

Police arrested the store’s owner for allegedly trafficking the stolen items.

Detectives said they recovered keepsakes like the Sounders Championship ring engraved with Macklemore’s name, a Seahawks Super Bowl ring, a diamond tennis bracelet and more.

“These are very very valuable items, tens of thousands of dollars, each one of them,” Munoz said.

Police posted pictures of the stolen items online in the hopes that other robbery victims might recognize their belongings.

“And we do believe he’s connected to other high profile robberies,” Munoz said. “And that information is going to come out in the coming days.”

The suspect has not been officially charged for the latest robbery.

Prosecutors said charges could come as soon as Tuesday.

Copyright 2025 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.