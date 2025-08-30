Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Suspect in robbery of rapper Macklemore’s home arrested, police say

Police in Seattle arrested a man suspected of robbing Macklemore's house. (SOURCE: KING, SEATTLE PD, OBTAINED BY KING, CNN)
By Alex McLoon, KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) – Police in Washington state have arrested a man suspected of robbing Macklemore’s house earlier this summer.

The nanny of Macklemore’s children was the first to notice the break-in just after midnight on June 7. She begged the neighbors to wake up and call 911.

Two men had snuck into Macklemore’s home through an unlocked door and stole high-end jewelry.

“This was a very extensive, two-months-long investigation,” Eric Munoz with the Seattle Police Department said. “This was a very, very difficult and complicated investigation to crack.”

Last Thursday, a SWAT team arrested a 29-year-old with a history of convictions.

Police used a warrant for another robbery case out of Bellevue in which the man removed an electronic monitoring device and failed to appear in court for violating the requirement.

Investigators said the arrest led them to Thien Phuoc Jewelry in South Seattle.

Police arrested the store’s owner for allegedly trafficking the stolen items.

Detectives said they recovered keepsakes like the Sounders Championship ring engraved with Macklemore’s name, a Seahawks Super Bowl ring, a diamond tennis bracelet and more.

“These are very very valuable items, tens of thousands of dollars, each one of them,” Munoz said.

Police posted pictures of the stolen items online in the hopes that other robbery victims might recognize their belongings.

“And we do believe he’s connected to other high profile robberies,” Munoz said. “And that information is going to come out in the coming days.”

The suspect has not been officially charged for the latest robbery.

Prosecutors said charges could come as soon as Tuesday.

Copyright 2025 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city
Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the...
Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk