Sunday full of sunshine, few scattered storms likely for Labor Day

Plus, when cooler weather will return to the Valley
48 First Alert Weather Forecaster Jayda Russell talks Labor Day weekend weather conditions.
By Jayda Russell
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Saturday! It’s been a beautiful start to the holiday weekend and we’ll see more sunshine heading into Sunday.

Temperatures across the Valley will reach the upper 80s with a few 90s in the mix. Wonderful for outdoor plans and activities! Labor Day will welcome some rain chances in the late afternoon. Highs will settle in the mid to low 80s.

For the week ahead, rain chances will stick around as humidity becomes more prominent. By midweek, we’ll see cooler weather in the upper 70s as a blast of cool air passes over the Valley. Expect some mid 50s for few mornings this week!

Enjoy your holiday weekend!

