Stranded deaf traveler makes it home to Canada thanks to help from kind-hearted police officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A deaf traveler stranded in Pittsburgh is now back home in Canada.

The man told police he got off of a Greyhound to stretch his legs, but the bus left without him.

He didn’t have any of his luggage or money, and he is deaf and doesn’t speak English.

Thankfully, a kind-hearted police officer came to his aid.

The busy Greyhound bus station in downtown Pittsburgh can be difficult to navigate in the most normal of circumstances.

Sometimes, trouble can erupt in these busy spaces, which was initially suspected on this occasion that led to a call to police about a man labeled as “unruly.”

Police arrived, including Officer Steven Harris.

He investigated and found the other man was not being unruly.

“It turns out, he was just a male who was deaf and didn’t speak English or read English,” Harris said. “So, it just turned out he needed help to get back on a bus to New York, and eventually, Montreal. Officer Keso hooked his phone up to an internet hot spot, we called the translator line and we were able to finally, basically, boil it down to that he didn’t have any cash and needed a way out and his bags were missing. So, they were in New York, so we got him to New York.”

Harris quickly went into action; not as a police officer, but as a fellow human being, helping a stranger who was stranded in a different city.

“I simply used my own bank card to buy the guy a ticket,” Harris said. “We’re supposed to be good men, good men helping other good men. That’s it.”

He purchased a $113 train ticket for the stranded stranger for the Amtrak station just across the street.

Harris’ commanding officer was not surprised.

“When I got the email from Officer Keso with the picture, I was just amazed,” Pittsburgh Police Commander Tim Novosel said. “But I know Officer Harris. I’ve known him before he actually left the department and came back because he loved the work downtown so much.”

The 37-year-old apparently does this type of thing all the time.

His colleagues and superiors know it and talk about it.

“He just thinks differently than most people,” Novosel said.

Harris said his behavior has been shaped by the relative who raised him.

“My great-grandmother. I think I was raised in different times in the current times,” Harris said.

He’s not just a police officer, but a human helping a fellow human, noticing and making a difference in the world he lives in.

“Because they deal with it every day, they see the pain, they see the business owners, they see the homeless people, they see everybody,” Novosel described. “They have hearts and they try to help people out more than we try and arrest people.”

