Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Stranded deaf traveler makes it home to Canada thanks to help from kind-hearted police officer

A deaf traveler who recently found himself stranded is now back home thanks to help from a kind-hearted police officer. (KDKA, PITTSBURGH POLICE, CNN)
By Barry Pintar, KDKA via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A deaf traveler stranded in Pittsburgh is now back home in Canada.

The man told police he got off of a Greyhound to stretch his legs, but the bus left without him.

He didn’t have any of his luggage or money, and he is deaf and doesn’t speak English.

Thankfully, a kind-hearted police officer came to his aid.

The busy Greyhound bus station in downtown Pittsburgh can be difficult to navigate in the most normal of circumstances.

Sometimes, trouble can erupt in these busy spaces, which was initially suspected on this occasion that led to a call to police about a man labeled as “unruly.”

Police arrived, including Officer Steven Harris.

He investigated and found the other man was not being unruly.

“It turns out, he was just a male who was deaf and didn’t speak English or read English,” Harris said. “So, it just turned out he needed help to get back on a bus to New York, and eventually, Montreal. Officer Keso hooked his phone up to an internet hot spot, we called the translator line and we were able to finally, basically, boil it down to that he didn’t have any cash and needed a way out and his bags were missing. So, they were in New York, so we got him to New York.”

Harris quickly went into action; not as a police officer, but as a fellow human being, helping a stranger who was stranded in a different city.

“I simply used my own bank card to buy the guy a ticket,” Harris said. “We’re supposed to be good men, good men helping other good men. That’s it.”

He purchased a $113 train ticket for the stranded stranger for the Amtrak station just across the street.

A deaf traveler who recently found himself stranded is now back home thanks to help from a...
A deaf traveler who recently found himself stranded is now back home thanks to help from a kind-hearted police officer.

Harris’ commanding officer was not surprised.

“When I got the email from Officer Keso with the picture, I was just amazed,” Pittsburgh Police Commander Tim Novosel said. “But I know Officer Harris. I’ve known him before he actually left the department and came back because he loved the work downtown so much.”

The 37-year-old apparently does this type of thing all the time.

His colleagues and superiors know it and talk about it.

“He just thinks differently than most people,” Novosel said.

Harris said his behavior has been shaped by the relative who raised him.

“My great-grandmother. I think I was raised in different times in the current times,” Harris said.

He’s not just a police officer, but a human helping a fellow human, noticing and making a difference in the world he lives in.

“Because they deal with it every day, they see the pain, they see the business owners, they see the homeless people, they see everybody,” Novosel described. “They have hearts and they try to help people out more than we try and arrest people.”

Copyright 2025 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city
Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the...
Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk