One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Officials with DPD said at approximately 6:24 a.m. on Saturday, Morgan County 911 received a call regarding a wreck at the intersection of Beltline Road SW and Carridale Street SW.

The Decatur Police Department, Decatur Fire, and EMS responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers observed that two vehicles were involved in a wreck.

The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Tavoras Antwan Coffman, 40, of Athens, was pronounced dead on scene by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. The passenger of the same vehicle was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

