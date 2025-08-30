Download WAFF 48 Apps
No. 8 Alabama Falls to Florida State in season opener

Alabama loses 31-17 to Florida State in week one
By Kaleigh Tingelstad
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama falls on the road to Florida State 31-17 in week one of the college football season.

The Crimson Tide scored first, but then allowed 24 unanswered points from Florida State.

In his 2025 debut, Ty Simpson completed 23 of 43 passes for 254 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

This is the first time Alabama has lost it’s season opener since 2001, when they fell to UCLA.

The Tide fall to 0-1 and will host UL Monroe on Saturday, September 6.

