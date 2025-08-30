No. 8 Alabama Falls to Florida State in season opener

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama falls on the road to Florida State 31-17 in week one of the college football season.

The Crimson Tide scored first, but then allowed 24 unanswered points from Florida State.

In his 2025 debut, Ty Simpson completed 23 of 43 passes for 254 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

This is the first time Alabama has lost it’s season opener since 2001, when they fell to UCLA.

The Tide fall to 0-1 and will host UL Monroe on Saturday, September 6.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2025 WAFF. All rights reserved.