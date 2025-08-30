Download WAFF 48 Apps
Mostly sunny today with temps near 90 degrees

First Alert Weather
48 First Alert Weather Meteorologist Jeff Desnoyers gives the forecast for Labor Day weekend.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, mostly sunny with temps in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Near calm winds and a nice day across the area. A slight chance of a shower, but most locations will remain dry. Tonight, mostly clear conditions with low temps in the low to mid 60s. Sunday, another mostly sunny day with temps in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Again, a slight chance of a shower. Sunday night, mostly clear with overnight temps in the low to mid 60s.

Labor Day, the chance for rain and storms will increase during the afternoon. High temps in the mid-80s. The chance for storms will continue for Monday evening with temps in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday, a chance of rain and storms each day. High temps only in the low 80s. Rainfall may be heavy at times.

Delightful weather for the end of the week with mostly sunny conditions Thursday and Friday. High temperatures each day will be around degrees with overnight low temps in the 50s.

Early call for NEXT weekend, sunny and pleasant. High temps expected to be near 80 degrees.

