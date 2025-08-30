Download WAFF 48 Apps
Man with autism assaulted by group of people while riding bike in park, family says

A man with autism said he was attacked by a group of people while cutting through an Indiana park on his way home from work. (SOURCE: WLS)
By Evelyn Holmes, WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) – A man with autism was assaulted by strangers in an Indiana park as he rode home from work earlier this month.

Scott Lindsey said he is doing OK after the attack, despite a majority of his front teeth being knocked out.

“I’m feeling fine,” he said.

The 44-year-old Hammond resident is recovering after he was attacked by several people in Hessville Park when he stopped at a water fountain.

“They said I was following them too closely, and I was about to get a drink, and I got attacked,” Lindsey said.

Relatives said the Aug. 15 attack took place as Lindsey was riding his bike home through the park after finishing his shift at a local grocery store, where he has worked for 14 years.

Lindsey said the group of people surrounded him at the water fountain and began verbally taunting him and calling him names. He said they then began taking turns beating, punching and kicking him.

A witness saw the attack happen and called 911.

Officers rushed to the park to find the attackers gone and Lindsey bloodied.

Lindsey, who has lived with his aunt ever since his mother died, said he did not at first want to tell anyone he had gotten jumped, but eventually he did.

His stepfather, Brian Beatty, said it is even more disturbing knowing that one of the people involved in the attack recorded it and posted it on social media.

“It looks like, at this point, it was entertainment because they said he was vulnerable,” Beatty said. “After a period of time, other individuals, instead of intervening, joined in on the attack, and no one, no one, intervened on Scott’s behalf.”

Lindsey said he won’t be cutting through the same park anytime soon and just wants to put the whole ordeal behind him

Lindsey’s family said he is going to need costly and extensive dental work done to repair the damage to his mouth from the attack.

Copyright 2025 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

