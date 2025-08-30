Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Lifeguard station renamed after 101-year-old World War II veteran

A lifeguard station has been renamed after the 101-year-old World War II veteran who began working there in 1943. (WHDH, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Steve Cooper, WHDH via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Mass. (WHDH) - He was a war hero and he is a local hero in a Massachusetts beach community.

The man who spent years working as a lifeguard is now being remembered at the same beach where he guarded others.

At the age of 101, his heroism is being etched into history.

“I’m so happy. I just can’t believe it’s me. I think it’s somebody else,” Robert “Boots” Chouinard said.

Greeted by the governor, it was a memorable day at the beach in Salisbury where the lifeguard station was officially renamed the Robert “Boots” Chouinard Lifeguard Command Center.

A lifeguard station has been renamed after the 101-year-old World War II veteran who began...
A lifeguard station has been renamed after the 101-year-old World War II veteran who began working there in 1943.

The World War II U.S. Army veteran isn’t just a war hero; he’s a local hero who began lifeguarding at Salisbury Beach after graduating high school in 1943.

”I grew up knowing Boots Chouinard, knowing what he’s all about, knowing how he represents the greatest of the greatest generation,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said.

His nickname Boots dates back to his childhood, given after a trip to the store in oversized winter boots. It stuck for nearly a century.

“Boots represents so much about what is good in our society,” State Sen. Bruce Tarr said during the ceremony honoring Chouinard. “He represents selfless sacrifice. He represents commitment to our country and military service.”

Now, this veteran, lifeguard, school teacher and newspaper columnist is soaking up an honor that’s beyond deserved for a grandfather of eight and a great-grandfather to nine

“He’s very kind and wonderful,” great-grandchild Sawyer said.

Chouinard said he has “never stopped moving;” a key to his long life.

“I just hope that they all stay in shape,” Chouinard said when asked if he had advice to anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard.

Copyright 2025 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city
Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the...
Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk