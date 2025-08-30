Lifeguard station renamed after 101-year-old World War II veteran

SALISBURY, Mass. (WHDH) - He was a war hero and he is a local hero in a Massachusetts beach community.

The man who spent years working as a lifeguard is now being remembered at the same beach where he guarded others.

At the age of 101, his heroism is being etched into history.

“I’m so happy. I just can’t believe it’s me. I think it’s somebody else,” Robert “Boots” Chouinard said.

Greeted by the governor, it was a memorable day at the beach in Salisbury where the lifeguard station was officially renamed the Robert “Boots” Chouinard Lifeguard Command Center.

The World War II U.S. Army veteran isn’t just a war hero; he’s a local hero who began lifeguarding at Salisbury Beach after graduating high school in 1943.

”I grew up knowing Boots Chouinard, knowing what he’s all about, knowing how he represents the greatest of the greatest generation,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said.

His nickname Boots dates back to his childhood, given after a trip to the store in oversized winter boots. It stuck for nearly a century.

“Boots represents so much about what is good in our society,” State Sen. Bruce Tarr said during the ceremony honoring Chouinard. “He represents selfless sacrifice. He represents commitment to our country and military service.”

Now, this veteran, lifeguard, school teacher and newspaper columnist is soaking up an honor that’s beyond deserved for a grandfather of eight and a great-grandfather to nine

“He’s very kind and wonderful,” great-grandchild Sawyer said.

Chouinard said he has “never stopped moving;” a key to his long life.

“I just hope that they all stay in shape,” Chouinard said when asked if he had advice to anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard.

