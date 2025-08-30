Download WAFF 48 Apps
Late sheriff who inspired Hollywood movies implicated in wife’s murder nearly 6 decades later, officials say

In the press conference, officials said that Pauline’s death record does not match up with her husband’s statements. (SOURCE: WSMV)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Almost 60 years after the death of a Tennessee sheriff’s wife, authorities said new details are coming out that implicate her husband.

The 25th Judicial District Attorney General, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the University of Tennessee at Martin held a press conference Friday to share the developments in the death of Pauline Pusser.

In the conference, officials said Pusser’s death record does not match up with the statements made by her husband, the late Buford Pusser.

In this undated photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday, Aug. 29,...
In this undated photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, Pauline Mullins Pusser's body is exhumed from her grave in Adamsville Cemetery, in Adamsville, Tenn., in 2024. (TBI via AP)(AP)

It had long been reported that Pauline Pusser was shot and killed on Aug. 12, 1967, in an ambush meant for her husband, who was the McNairy County sheriff at the time.

She was reported to be in a vehicle driven by the sheriff on a rural McNairy County road near the Tennessee-Mississippi state line when she was shot.

Pauline Pusser died from her injuries, and her murder inspired a number of Hollywood films, starting with “Walking Tall” released in 1974. A number of sequels followed, and a remake of the original film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was released in 2004.

Despite the attention brought to Pauline Pusser’s death because of the films, her case remained cold for almost six decades.

That all changed in 2023 after the TBI asked for tips in her case, which resulted in a new lead.

With the permission of her family, Pauline Pusser’s body was exhumed in 2024, and the results of her autopsy were sealed by a court order.

This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025,...
This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, shows the location in Guys, Tenn., where then McNair County Sheriff Buford Pusser said his wife was killed on Aug. 12, 1967. (TBI via AP)(AP)

TBI completed the investigation process in 2025. The file, which included 1,000 pages, was forwarded to the 25th District Attorney General’s office for review.

After additional investigation, agents said they discovered there were significant inconsistencies in Buford Pusser’s story of what happened on Aug. 12, 1967.

Additionally, authorities learned more about Buford Pusser’s relationship to his wife through recent statements made by people who knew them.

Officials learned of a nasal injury that was separate from the shooting incident through an autopsy of Pauline Pusser’s body.

Officials also said a review of evidence from the scene of the crime suggested the shooting happened outside of the vehicle, not inside the vehicle like Buford Pusser originally claimed.

Buford Pusser died in a car accident seven years after the death of his wife.

The District Attorney General’s Office said they would have presented an indictment to Buford Pusser for the murder of his wife if he were alive today.

TBI officials said they are continuing to investigate and are working to solve Pauline Pusser’s murder, restore justice and bring closure to her family.

Pauline Pusser’s younger brother, Griffon Mullins, was at the Friday conference. He said the recent investigation gave him closure.

In a recorded video that was played at the conference, Mullions said their other sister died without knowing what happened to Pauline Pusser and that he is grateful he will die knowing the truth.

“You would fall in love with her because she was a people person. And of course, my family would always go to Pauline if they had an issue or they needed some advice and she was always there for them,” he said. “She was just a sweet person. I loved her with all my heart.”

Mullins said he knew there was some trouble in his sister’s marriage, but she was not one to talk about her problems. For that reason, Mullins said he was “not totally shocked” by the new implications.

The TBI said it plans to make the entire investigation file public by handing it over to the University of Tennessee at Martin once it finishes with redactions.

Copyright 2025 WSMV via Gray Local Media, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

