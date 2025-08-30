Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants

By The Associated Press and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2025 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from carrying out speedy deportations of undocumented migrants detained in the interior of the United States.

The move is a setback for the President Donald Trump’s efforts to expand the use of the federal expedited removal statute to quickly remove some migrants in the country illegally without appearing before a judge first.

Trump promised to engineer a massive deportation operation during his 2024 campaign if voters returned him to the White House. And he set a goal of carrying out 1 million deportations a year in his second term.

But U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb suggested the administration’s expanded use of the expedited removal of migrants is trampling on individuals’ due process rights.

“In defending this skimpy process, the Government makes a truly startling argument: that those who entered the country illegally are entitled to no process under the Fifth Amendment, but instead must accept whatever grace Congress affords them,” Cobb wrote in a 48-page opinion issued Friday night. “Were that right, not only noncitizens, but everyone would be at risk.”

The Department of Homeland Security announced shortly after Trump came to office in January that it was expanding the use of expedited removal, the fast-track deportation of undocumented migrants who have been in the U.S. less than two years.

The effort has triggered lawsuits by the American Civil Liberties Union and immigrant rights groups.

DHS in a statement said Cobb’s “ruling ignores the President’s clear authorities under both Article II of the Constitution and the plain language of federal law.” It said Trump “has a mandate to arrest and deport the worst of the worst” and that ”we have the law, facts, and common sense on our side.”

Before the administration’s push to expand such speedy deportations, expedited removal was only used for migrants who were stopped within 100 miles of the border and who had been in the U.S. for less than 14 days.

Cobb, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, didn’t question the constitutionality of the expedited removal statute, or its application at the border.

“It merely holds that in applying the statute to a huge group of people living in the interior of the country who have not previously been subject to expedited removal, the Government must afford them due process,” she wrote.

She added that “prioritizing speed over all else will inevitably lead the Government to erroneously remove people via this truncated process.”

Cobb earlier this month agreed to temporarily block the administration’s efforts to expand fast-track deportations of immigrants who legally entered the U.S. under a process known as humanitarian parole. The ruling could benefit hundreds of thousands of people.

In that case the judge said Homeland Security exceeded its statutory authority in its effort to expand expedited removal for many immigrants. The judge said those immigrants are facing perils that outweigh any harm from “pressing pause” on the administration’s plans.

Since May, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have positioned themselves in hallways to arrest people after judges accept government requests to dismiss deportation cases. After the arrests, the government renews deportation proceedings but under fast-track authority.

Although fast-track deportations can be put on hold by filing an asylum claim, people may be unaware of that right and, even if they are, can be swiftly removed if they fail an initial screening.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city
Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk