Indonesian man arrested in Limestone Co. for child solicitation charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Bali, Indonesia, was arrested in Limestone County Thursday for allegedly attempting to meet with a child for sex.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, authorities initiated an investigation after the man made contact with a decoy juvenile male operated by investigators.

The suspect was later identified as 31-year-old I Made Gitayana. It was later determined that Gitayana solicited sexual acts from who he believed to be a minor male child.

I Made Gitayana (WAFF)

Authorities said Gitayana identified himself to authorities as a citizen of Indonesia, unlawfully in the United States.

After authorities arrived at the location where Gitayana thought he was meeting the child, he was taken into custody.

Authorities say after questioning Gitayana he stated that he had previously worked as a cruise ship employee and had illegally entered the United States in July 2025 after leaving a vessel in Miami, Florida. He then later traveled to Alabama.

Gitayana was transported to the Limestone County Detention Facility and booked on Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

Authorities say additional charges could also be coming.

“Every child deserves to be safe,” said Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “Those who seek to exploit and abuse them will find no refuge here. I commend my team, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security for their relentless work in making this arrest. I promise our community that we will never stop pursuing those who threaten the safety of our children.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2025 WAFF. All rights reserved.