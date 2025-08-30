Huntsville Volleyball hosts Iron Man Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville High School Volleyball team hosted the 41st annual Iron Man Tournament this weekend.

16 teams from across the area competed Friday and Saturday in the tournament.

The annual tournament has a rich history for Huntsville High School.

“It’s a little nod to tradition,” Huntsville High School Head Coach Melanie Donahoo said. “A nod to those fought battles that we no longer have to fight. And that’s one of the things that I try to focus with my team. Is this is a honorary tournament.”

