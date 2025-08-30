Homicide Survivors Crime Victim Program hosts Annual Peace in the Park Cookout

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People who have gone through unimaginable tragedy gathered together in Huntsville on Saturday, looking to make a connection through the Homicide Survivors Crime Victim Program.

The Annual Peace in the Park Cookout was held at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center on Sparkman Drive, and it brought together family members whose loved ones have been murdered.

There was an opportunity for people to paint memory rocks in honor of loved ones who they have lost to homicide, and there was free food and fellowship.

The goal is to provide comfort and understanding to one another.

“I hope they meet somebody. I hope they connect with somebody because a lot of times it can feel very isolating,” Homicide Survivors Crime Victim Program Director Angel Rasco said.

“I’m hoping people will meet somebody, connect with somebody, and be able to share their story.”

This group meets several times a year for events like this.

The next public event is a candlelight vigil in Big Spring Park on October 12, and starting on October 28, they will be hosting a monthly support group. You can follow the group on Facebook to keep up to date with their events.

