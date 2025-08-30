‘A friend to all’: Family remembers utility worker who was struck, killed while directing traffic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Family and friends are remembering the life of a father and husband who was tragically killed while directing traffic in South Carolina.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 40-year-old Cesar Humberto Peña died on Aug. 21 after he was hit by a pickup truck along East North Street.

Peña was working for his employer, Greenville Water, at the time and was wearing a reflective coat.

After he was hit, Peña was taken to Prisma Heath Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead that Thursday night.

Close friends and family say Peña was someone who was always there for others.

“What I think about was he was just a ‘show up guy.’ He always showed up for everything, family, friends, strangers,” Leo Newman, Peña’s friend, remembered.

Peña had three children and a wife of 13 years.

Cesar Humberto Peña and his family. (Jess Winters)

Those close to him said he was involved in Scouts with his kids and he loved soccer.

Peña, who is originally from Peru, also loved to salsa and share his culture with others.

“We are heartbroken, devastated and just trying to figure out the next steps moving forward,” Jess Winters, another family friend, said.

Winters and Newman said if they could talk to Peña one last time, they would simply thank him for their friendship.

“There’s no way to prepare for it, no way to plan around it, and every moment of every day, it’s something different and I think that’s what makes it so hard to absorb the truth that he’s not here,” Newman said.

It was a friendship they said that will never be forgotten.

“I think I just want to say thanks for being such an amazing friend because you really made me want to be the best version of myself,” Newman added.

A GoFundMe was created to help Peña’s family with funeral costs.

“Thank you for being a friend to all,” Winters said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol initially said the driver in the pickup was not charged, but this case is still under investigation.

Greenville Water did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

