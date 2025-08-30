Download WAFF 48 Apps
The first phase of the northern bypass in Huntsville is complete

A grand opening for the northern bypass was held by state and city officials on Friday.
By Faith Delp
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 7:06 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand opening for the northern bypass was held by state and city officials on Friday.

More than $8 million in funding helped move the project along much faster.

This has city officials, drivers, and businesses excited as this project is coming along quicker than anticipated.

The new Memorial Parkway and Bob Wade intersection was designed to ease traffic congestion on the parkway.

Congressman Dale Strong secured the $8.3 million fund, which opened this bypass today as phase one.

And now drivers get to experience that ease sooner rather than later.

“In government, a project, we don’t ever hear ahead of schedule. But today this project is ahead of schedule because of everyone working together,” representative Strong said.

Phase two is set to bring more infrastructure and businesses to north Huntsville.

Strong said he wants traffic to be the least of the family’s problems.

“It means less time stuck and traffic and more time with your family and at home,” Strong said.

Veronica Rawls’ barbecue business, Grandmama Dear Dear’s, has been next to the new bypass for 11 years.

She said that before all this construction, her business was booming.

Now, with cones and barricades along the construction zone, not as many people have been dropping by.

“We were busy. All the time. All the time. All the time. For a minute there, it was a little bit of a ghost town, but I think people were just having a hard time to maneuver. You’re probably more concerned getting through the traffic than stopping anywhere at that point,” Rawls said.

She hopes this project continues to speed along and to have business back the way it used to be.

