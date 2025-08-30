Doctor accused of sexually abusing a toddler

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin doctor is accused of sexually abusing a toddler and recording videos of the abuse.

Oconto Falls Police said officers took 65-year-old Isaias Cupino into custody on Tuesday. He made his first court appearance on Friday.

According to police, the department got a cyber tip that someone uploaded child sex abuse material to Facebook from a local address in Oconto Falls.

The criminal complaint stated that an Oconto Falls Police detective reviewed the content and recognized Dr. Cupino in one of the images, along with a video showing a young child, of about toddler age, being sexually abused.

Police said they believed there was an imminent safety risk for the child, as the detective believed the toddler could be living with Cupino, and this led to the execution of a search warrant at an Oconto Falls home and the doctor’s subsequent arrest.

According to the complaint, the detective confirmed that there was indeed a child under 2 years of age known to be living at Cupino’s residence.

The complaint said there was no child’s room, nor crib or bed for the toddler, but there was a Pack ‘n Play in the master bathroom.

Inside the Pack ‘n Play, authorities said they discovered a pink pillow in the shape of women’s breasts hidden under one of the blankets, alongside a child’s Kindle tablet.

The complaint also said police found more videos showing Cupino sexually abusing the child.

Cupino is facing charges that include child sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

The 65-year-old had previously been listed on Prevea Health’s website as a doctor of family medicine who “provided primary care services, including routine pediatric and adult care and more in Lena.”

However, that page has since been taken down, and the old link redirects to Prevea Health’s home page.

A Prevea Health spokesperson said the company cannot comment on any specifics of an active legal matter regarding the doctor’s allegations, but it is taking the situation very seriously.

“The safety and well-being of our patients and community are our highest priority. The employee is not currently working, and we will continue to take appropriate actions as more information becomes available,” a spokesperson continued.

Cupino’s bond was set at $250,000 during his Friday court appearance. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or any other minors.

The Oconto Falls resident has also been forbidden from accessing peer-to-peer file sharing and social media, while not being able to leave the state if released from jail.

Cupino’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.

