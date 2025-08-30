Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Doctor accused of sexually abusing a toddler

Dr. Isaias Cupino is accused of sexually abusing a toddler and recording videos of the abuse. (Source: WBAY)
By WBAY News staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 9:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin doctor is accused of sexually abusing a toddler and recording videos of the abuse.

Oconto Falls Police said officers took 65-year-old Isaias Cupino into custody on Tuesday. He made his first court appearance on Friday.

According to police, the department got a cyber tip that someone uploaded child sex abuse material to Facebook from a local address in Oconto Falls.

The criminal complaint stated that an Oconto Falls Police detective reviewed the content and recognized Dr. Cupino in one of the images, along with a video showing a young child, of about toddler age, being sexually abused.

Police said they believed there was an imminent safety risk for the child, as the detective believed the toddler could be living with Cupino, and this led to the execution of a search warrant at an Oconto Falls home and the doctor’s subsequent arrest.

According to the complaint, the detective confirmed that there was indeed a child under 2 years of age known to be living at Cupino’s residence.

The complaint said there was no child’s room, nor crib or bed for the toddler, but there was a Pack ‘n Play in the master bathroom.

Inside the Pack ‘n Play, authorities said they discovered a pink pillow in the shape of women’s breasts hidden under one of the blankets, alongside a child’s Kindle tablet.

The complaint also said police found more videos showing Cupino sexually abusing the child.

Cupino is facing charges that include child sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

The 65-year-old had previously been listed on Prevea Health’s website as a doctor of family medicine who “provided primary care services, including routine pediatric and adult care and more in Lena.”

However, that page has since been taken down, and the old link redirects to Prevea Health’s home page.

A Prevea Health spokesperson said the company cannot comment on any specifics of an active legal matter regarding the doctor’s allegations, but it is taking the situation very seriously.

“The safety and well-being of our patients and community are our highest priority. The employee is not currently working, and we will continue to take appropriate actions as more information becomes available,” a spokesperson continued.

Cupino’s bond was set at $250,000 during his Friday court appearance. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or any other minors.

The Oconto Falls resident has also been forbidden from accessing peer-to-peer file sharing and social media, while not being able to leave the state if released from jail.

Cupino’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Copyright 2025 WBAY via Gray Local Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city
Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the...
Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk