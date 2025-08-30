Decatur woman arrested for using company credit card for unauthorized purchases

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was arrested for using a company credit card for unauthorized purchases, according to the Priceville Police Department.

On July 30, a local business reported a theft by an employee, and an investigation was launched.

Authorities said the business reported approximately $10,000 in unauthorized charges on a company credit card that had been possessed by the employee.

Once evidence was obtained and reviewed, a warrant for first-degree theft of property was issued for 44-year-old Dayna Ferrell King of Decatur.

On Saturday, investigators arrested King on the felony warrant and transported her to the Morgan County Jail.

She is being held at the jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2025 WAFF. All rights reserved.