Chick-fil-A opening first permanent restaurants in Europe, Asia this year

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A is expanding beyond North America this year with its first permanent restaurants in Europe and Asia.

The company is opening a location in Leeds, England, in the fall, and another restaurant located in Singapore late this year.

The locations will be managed by local owner-operators with roots in those nations.

The company says each location will create up to 120 jobs for local workers.

Additionally, the company is donating $25,000 for each restaurant to non-profits in those nations.

Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open an additional four restaurants in the U.K. over the next several years.

The company says it’s investing more than $100 million dollars in the United Kingdom and $75 million in Singapore over the next decade.

There are more than 3,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

