Austin rolls past Decatur in River City Rivalry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Austin football team rolled past Decatur 47-7 in the River City Rivalry on Friday Night.

Austin improved to 1-1 and will visit Sparkman on Friday, September 5.

Decatur fell to 0-2 and will host Jasper on Friday, September 5.

