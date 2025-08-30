Download WAFF 48 Apps
Austin rolls past Decatur in River City Rivalry

Austin beat Decatur 47-7.
By Kaleigh Tingelstad
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 11:46 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Austin football team rolled past Decatur 47-7 in the River City Rivalry on Friday Night.

Austin improved to 1-1 and will visit Sparkman on Friday, September 5.

Decatur fell to 0-2 and will host Jasper on Friday, September 5.

