Auburn triumphant in season-opener against Baylor

WACO, Tex. (WSFA) - Auburn looked to get its first win of the season against Baylor under new transfer QB Jackson Arnold and walked away with ‘W’ No. 1 out of Waco Friday night.

Baylor started slow but picked up the pace on its first drive. The Bears’ Sawyer Robertson found Michael Trigg for a 15-yard dot across the middle. That set the Bears up for a manageable 4th and 1, which they picked up from a 3-yard rush from Bryson Washington. Washington found some daylight with an 18-yard rush before he was taken down, though.

Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) runs for a touchdown against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez | AP)

Backup running back Caden Knighten also found room to run with a 17-yard gain on the ground. The Bears threatened to draw first blood, getting to the redzone at Auburn’s 19.

Despite an intense opening drive, Auburn held the Bears to only three on the scoreboard following a 36-yard kick from Connor Hawkins.

The Tigers didn’t fear the Bears. Arnold made plays to put his team in scoring position, finding Malcolm Simmons deep in left field for a 26-yard completion.

The Tigers roared on two combined rushes from Jeremiah Cobb up the middle for 13 yards. Arnold exploded to the endzone with a 24-yard run after a designed keeper that put Auburn on the board 7-3.

Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez | AP)

It was a lead the Tigers wouldn’t give up for the rest of the game.

It didn’t take long for the action to pick up in the second quarter. Arnold ran for an 11-yard gain after another QB keeper. Pressure came in the backfield, forcing Arnold to scramble outside for another gain, but this time for 17 yards.

Damari Alston saw home as he rushed up the middle for a nine-yard gain and another Auburn touchdown, expanding the Tigers’ lead to 14-3.

The Tigers weren’t done in the second, either. Back on the field, Arnold hit Cam Coleman for a 23-yard completion to the right side of the field.

Even though the Tigers couldn’t get six, Alex McPherson kicked a 21-yarder through the uprights, expanding the lead over the Bears to 17-3.

Baylor needed to make something happen. Following Auburn’s field goal, Robertson threw a short pass to Kole Wilson, who picked up 16 yards. Washington also gained 12 yards after a run up the middle.

Robertson then threw a 33-yard missile to Kobe Prentice for a Baylor touchdown, briefly sapping Auburn’s momentum before halftime and heading into the locker room with a manageable 17-10 deficit.

Second Half

The Tigers returned to the field and the scoreboard in the third quarter. Arnold rushed up the middle for a 21-yard gain, which set up Cobb for a 2-yard Auburn TD.

Baylor followed that drive with one of its own. Robertson started the drive with a 20-yard dart across the middle to Trigg. Robertson didn’t let a 10-yard penalty set back the drive, though. He found Ashtyn Hawkins on the left side of the field for a 36-yard completion.

Baylor banked another six points, thanks in part, to a pass interference call on Auburn. That would help set up a 4-yard run from Knighten.

Baylor’s trip to the endzone would quickly be answered by one from the Tigers, courtesy of a 98-yard, Rayshawn Pleasant kick return.

Pleasant took it to the house in what is now Auburn’s longest return of the season so far. Delivery put the Tigers up 31-17.

After a 27-yard pass to Baylor’s Josh Cameron, Robertson found Trigg over the middle for another 16 yards. Baylor’s QB then connect with Wilson for another 22-yard pass, laying the groundwork for a 4-yard Trigg catch in the endzone. That would move the Bears to within one score of tying it up.

The Tigers would have none of it, marching their way up the field with short gains until Arnold saw nothing but green. He’d cash it in on a 27-yard run up the middle for the game’s final touchdown.

The Tigers closed it out in Waco 38-24 and now head back to the Plains to get ready for Week 2 against Ball State.

