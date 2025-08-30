‘In the arms of Jesus’: 5-year-old girl dies after being swept away into storm drain, family says

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A 5-year-old girl in Florida died after she was swept into a storm drain, according to authorities.

Authorities said Zaria Miller had been playing in a ditch after heavy rains, under the supervision of her grandmother, when a water main broke.

The increased water flow created more suction in a culvert, where she was pulled into the drain.

The grandmother made a frantic 911 call about the accident.

Rescuers began searching storm drains. They found Zaria floating face up in water about 200 yards west of where she was last seen before disappearing into fast-moving water.

“It is with a broken heart I have to share that Zaria has received the ultimate healing, and is in the arms of Jesus,” said an update published Thursday on a GoFundMe page for the girl organized by a friend of the family.

At this time, no charges will be filed.

