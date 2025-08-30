41st Annual Battle for Decatur Civil War Reenactment returns

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - People in Decatur took a step back in time at Point Mallard Park this weekend with the return of the 41st Annual Battle for Decatur Civil War Reenactment.

Hundreds of volunteers dressed up in their blues and grays, and they showed people what happened in the River City back in 1864.

Aside from the fighting, there’s also a lot you can learn in the Army Camps set up, just past the tree line.

“It’s a good history lesson to go through the camps and see how people lived,” Adjutant Larry Thomson of Camp 580 said.

“We have everything very evenly portrayed in an unbiased way, and it’s all about history and heritage.”

The reenactment continues on Sunday, and it’s free to attend.

The camps open at 10 a.m. and the battle reenactment starts at 2 p.m.

