Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Woman accused of trying to practice law in Marshall County without a license

According to Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray, Heather Jones tried to practice law without a license and even filed a motion in someone’s case.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 29, 2025 at 5:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is accused of walking into a Marshall County courthouse and trying to represent someone as their attorney.

The problem? Authorities said she has no license to practice law.

According to Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray, Heather Jones tried to practice law without a license and even filed a motion in someone’s case.

Bray said that Jones filed that motion and signed it as an “Advocate/Law Student.”

“By filing a written motion to the court she engaged in practicing law and is not a licensed attorney,” the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

When she appeared in court for the motion she filed, Jones allegedly argued as an attorney to the judge.

According to Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray, Heather Jones tried to practice...
According to Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray, Heather Jones tried to practice law without a license and even filed a motion in someone’s case.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

Bray didn’t say what connection Jones has to the person she allegedly tried to represent in court.

A warrant was served for her arrest, and she was taken into custody that same day. She was charged with practicing law without a license, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in the county jail.

A judge originally set Jones’ bond at $1,000 and ordered that she be drug tested. The district attorney’s office said Jones refused, prompting a judge to increase her bond to $6,000.

She posted bond and was released from jail the next day.

Jones’ trial is set for October 22nd.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2025 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
Iron Man Tournament
Iron Man Tournament
FILE - Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game...
No. 8 Alabama Falls to Florida State in season opener
The 41st Annual Battle for Decatur Civil War Reenactment returned to Decatur this weekend.
41st Annual Battle for Decatur Civil War Reenactment returns
People who have gone through unimaginable tragedy gathered together in Huntsville on Saturday,...
Homicide Survivors Crime Victim Program hosts Annual Peace in the Park Cookout
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
Dayna King was arrested for using a company credit card for unauthorized purchases, according...
Decatur woman arrested for using company credit card for unauthorized purchases
Kristy Jo Janek was arrested and charged with domestic violence burglary, and DUI in...
Woman arrested, charged with domestic violence burglary, DUI in Priceville