Woman accused of trying to practice law in Marshall County without a license

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is accused of walking into a Marshall County courthouse and trying to represent someone as their attorney.

The problem? Authorities said she has no license to practice law.

According to Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray, Heather Jones tried to practice law without a license and even filed a motion in someone’s case.

Bray said that Jones filed that motion and signed it as an “Advocate/Law Student.”

“By filing a written motion to the court she engaged in practicing law and is not a licensed attorney,” the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

When she appeared in court for the motion she filed, Jones allegedly argued as an attorney to the judge.

Bray didn’t say what connection Jones has to the person she allegedly tried to represent in court.

A warrant was served for her arrest, and she was taken into custody that same day. She was charged with practicing law without a license, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in the county jail.

A judge originally set Jones’ bond at $1,000 and ordered that she be drug tested. The district attorney’s office said Jones refused, prompting a judge to increase her bond to $6,000.

She posted bond and was released from jail the next day.

Jones’ trial is set for October 22nd.

