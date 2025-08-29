Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Ukrainian woman who moved to US to escape war stabbed to death at train station, family says

Police hasn’t given a motive for his alleged attack on Zarutska. (Source: WBTV)
By Connor Lomis and Akim Powell
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 2:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A Ukrainian woman who came to the U.S. to escape war in her country was stabbed to death in Charlotte, according to authorities.

On Aug. 22, Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death on the light rail in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, officials reported.

A Ukrainian woman who came to the U.S. to escape war in her country was stabbed to death in...
A Ukrainian woman who came to the U.S. to escape war in her country was stabbed to death in Charlotte, according to authorities.(Source: Iryna Zarutska Instagram)

Video retrieved from inside the light rail showed Zarutska getting on the train car and sitting in a seat in front of 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr.

Decarlos Brown Jr.
Decarlos Brown Jr.(Courtesy: Mecklenburg County Jail)

The train traveled for about four and a half minutes before Brown allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket, unfolded it, paused, stood up, and stabbed Zarutska three times.

Zarutska was stabbed in the middle of the throat at least one of those times, officials said.

It was believed that Zarutska and Brown did not know each other. There “appeared to be no interaction” between the two on the light rail before the stabbing.

Police reports said Brown walked away as Zarutska began bleeding out. She became unresponsive shortly after being stabbed, officials said.

Zarutska was pronounced dead from knife wounds at the scene.

Brown was found shortly after the stabbing, arrested, and taken to the hospital for a laceration on the outside of his hand.

It was not immediately clear how Brown was injured in the attack.

Zarutska’s family said she had recently fled to Charlotte from war-torn Ukraine.

Records showed that Charlotte police had arrested Brown before, most recently fo allegedly misusing 911.

According to a January arrest record, Brown told responding officers during a welfare check that he believed someone had given him “man-made” material that was inside his body, controlling when he ate, walked, and talked.

Brown is currently held without bond.

Copyright 2025 WBTV via Gray Local Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city
Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the...
Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk