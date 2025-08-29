Ukrainian woman who moved to US to escape war stabbed to death at train station, family says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A Ukrainian woman who came to the U.S. to escape war in her country was stabbed to death in Charlotte, according to authorities.

On Aug. 22, Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death on the light rail in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, officials reported.

A Ukrainian woman who came to the U.S. to escape war in her country was stabbed to death in Charlotte, according to authorities. (Source: Iryna Zarutska Instagram)

Video retrieved from inside the light rail showed Zarutska getting on the train car and sitting in a seat in front of 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr.

Decarlos Brown Jr. (Courtesy: Mecklenburg County Jail)

The train traveled for about four and a half minutes before Brown allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket, unfolded it, paused, stood up, and stabbed Zarutska three times.

Zarutska was stabbed in the middle of the throat at least one of those times, officials said.

It was believed that Zarutska and Brown did not know each other. There “appeared to be no interaction” between the two on the light rail before the stabbing.

Police reports said Brown walked away as Zarutska began bleeding out. She became unresponsive shortly after being stabbed, officials said.

Zarutska was pronounced dead from knife wounds at the scene.

Brown was found shortly after the stabbing, arrested, and taken to the hospital for a laceration on the outside of his hand.

It was not immediately clear how Brown was injured in the attack.

Zarutska’s family said she had recently fled to Charlotte from war-torn Ukraine.

Records showed that Charlotte police had arrested Brown before, most recently fo allegedly misusing 911.

According to a January arrest record, Brown told responding officers during a welfare check that he believed someone had given him “man-made” material that was inside his body, controlling when he ate, walked, and talked.

Brown is currently held without bond.

