Tarot Card reader ‘Rafael the Grand Warlock’ charged with sex crimes, officials say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Gray News) – A man who worked as a healer and tarot card reader is facing several charges in connection to allegations of sexual abuse.

According to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, detectives investigated reports of assaults by 57-year-old Jairo Cesar Vasquez Garzon, who was practicing under the name “Rafael the Grand Warlock” with the Missionaries of the Light.

One victim-survivor told authorities she heard a radio advertisement for his services and made an appointment.

She said he would pray over her during the first few appointments but also told her, “Whatever was to happen in the room was to stay between them,” according to the district attorney.

The woman told detectives that Garzon wrapped her in a blanket on her fourth appointment and sprayed her entire body with a liquid, causing her to lose consciousness. Officials say when she woke up, he was allegedly sexually assaulting her.

During their investigation, detectives followed up on a similar assault investigation that had been reported over a year and a half earlier at the same location.

“We are grateful the detective was able to connect these incidents into a single case. Law enforcement officials are concerned that there may be additional victims from this defendant,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

Garzon is charged with second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse and first-degree felony object rape.

“We applaud the survivors in this case for coming forward to help ensure that the defendant can be held accountable and to help stop these alleged actions from happening to others. The most important part of supporting a survivor is to start by believing them,” Gill said.

