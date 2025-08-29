Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Tarot Card reader ‘Rafael the Grand Warlock’ charged with sex crimes, officials say

By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 11:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Gray News) – A man who worked as a healer and tarot card reader is facing several charges in connection to allegations of sexual abuse.

According to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, detectives investigated reports of assaults by 57-year-old Jairo Cesar Vasquez Garzon, who was practicing under the name “Rafael the Grand Warlock” with the Missionaries of the Light.

One victim-survivor told authorities she heard a radio advertisement for his services and made an appointment.

She said he would pray over her during the first few appointments but also told her, “Whatever was to happen in the room was to stay between them,” according to the district attorney.

The woman told detectives that Garzon wrapped her in a blanket on her fourth appointment and sprayed her entire body with a liquid, causing her to lose consciousness. Officials say when she woke up, he was allegedly sexually assaulting her.

During their investigation, detectives followed up on a similar assault investigation that had been reported over a year and a half earlier at the same location.

“We are grateful the detective was able to connect these incidents into a single case. Law enforcement officials are concerned that there may be additional victims from this defendant,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

Garzon is charged with second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse and first-degree felony object rape.

“We applaud the survivors in this case for coming forward to help ensure that the defendant can be held accountable and to help stop these alleged actions from happening to others. The most important part of supporting a survivor is to start by believing them,” Gill said.

Copyright 2025 Gray Local Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

The order prevents police from collaborating with federal authorities on patrols, immigration...
Chicago mayor defies Trump’s immigration crackdown plan for the city
Residents of the nation's capital have mixed feelings on the deployment of the National Guard....
DC residents react to 3 weeks of National Guard deployment
Court paperwork shows officials have suggested that one of his eyes, or possibly both, may...
Victim of random road rage attack may need to have both eyes removed during surgery
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team members demonstrate how the...
Judge issues order blocking Trump effort to expand speedy deportations of migrants
Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
FILE - The numbers have been selected for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
India Kinamore was 26 and pregnant when she was killed inside her Hidden Meadows Drive home on...
‘Heartbreaking’: Pregnant woman shot, killed on day she was expected to give birth, police say
Almost 3 million attic fans have been recalled due to a possible fire risk.
Nearly 3 million attic fans recalled for potential fire risk