Sunny & nice Friday, mainly dry for the Labor Day weekend

First Alert Weather
WAFF 48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis has your latest forecast.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 29, 2025 at 11:04 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, after some patchy fog in the morning it will be a sunny and a nice day. Temps in the mid-80s, humidity not all that high. Enjoy! Tonight, a beautiful evening for high school football with temps lowering into the 70s during the evening games. Overnight low temps in the low to mid 60s by morning with just a few clouds overnight.

Saturday and Sunday, besides a very isolated shower each day, it will be dry and mainly sunny. High temps both days in the 80s to near 90 degrees. A touch more humidity, but overall, a nice two days for outdoor plans. Nights will be in the 60s with mainly clear conditions. Labor Day, A higher chance for rain with scattered thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. High temps in the low to mid 80s.

A few storms for Tuesday as well with temps in the low 80s. Mainly dry Wednesday through Sunday of next weekend with high temps around 80 degrees each day, overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Another wonderful stretch of weather to start the month of September.

