Some eggs recalled due to salmonella outbreak, FDA reports

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration announced an egg recall from California-based company, “Country Eggs.”

Its large brown cage-free “Sunshine Yolks” and “Omega-3 Golden Yolks” eggs are being recalled due to a salmonella threat.

The Food and Drug Administration announced an egg recall from California-based company, “Country Eggs.” (FDA)

Federal officials report at least 95 people in 14 states became ill after eating the eggs.

More than a dozen people were hospitalized. There have been no fatalities linked to this recall.

The eggs in question were sold between June 16 and July 9.

The egg cartons were also sold under the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho and Nijiya Markets.

Copyright 2025 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.