Residents of Huntsville apartment complex speak out, two weeks after losing everything in a fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks two weeks since more than a dozen Huntsville apartment units were destroyed in a fire.

Residents tell WAFF 48 that they are still processing the fact that they have to start over completely.

They said they believe it was lightning that caused the first apartment to catch on fire.

“I woke up at about 7 a.m. to the lightning strikes,” said Aura Resident Emily Martinez. “Honestly, at first, I was annoyed. I turned over to look at him to see if it had woken him up. No luck. So I tried to go back to sleep, and then suddenly I heard yelling. I ended up making out someone saying that the building was on fire.”

After hearing that, Martinez and Jon Roberts jumped out of bed.

They only have enough time to grab their shoes, keys, and wallet.

“We opened up the bedroom door,” said Roberts. “The hallway was filled with smoke.”

By the time they escaped, everything had already burned.

“My whole life was in there,” said Martinez. “We still had some unpacked boxes, so they were still in the closet. I had Christmas cards and birthday cards since I was a little girl. I had collectables and his daughter’s things. I’ve been in the picture for two years, and I’ve kept some of the first things that I’ve bought for her. To lose that and the memories of all of that, it’s really hard.”

Roberts and Martinez said that they are just glad that their four-year-old girl wasn’t home when the fire erupted.

They say she is adjusting to losing everything as well.

“She’s been more worried about us and our things than any of her things,” said Roberts. “She asked us, ‘How are you doing? What do you miss?’ She’s been blowing us away with how much she’s just cared.”

On the other side of the building, Assiah Cook and her children lost everything they had as well.

Cook rushed to her apartment after she received a phone call from her apartment’s leasing manager that her apartment was engulfed in flames.

“It took me a while to get over here,” said Cook. “My mind is racing, like what’s going on. As soon as I get here, they tell me that I’m not allowed to go in. I could not retrieve any of my items. I couldn’t retrieve any of my two-year-old’s items or my six-year-old’s items, and that basically meant we were homeless.”

Cook said that it has been very hard coping with losing everything in that fire.

“We lost a lot of stuff,” said Cook. “I had important stuff, such as my kids’ ultrasounds, Social Security numbers, furniture, and clothes. I have memorabilia from my deceased grandmother, my deceased father, everything.”

The residents said they are still processing what happened.

“This mentally has not been easy on me,” said Cook. “Luckily, I have a two-year-old and a six-year-old. They have such high spirits that I can’t really let myself be down. I have to be happy for them.”

“There are still some things that we’re mourning over and whatnot,” said Roberts.

If you would like to help these residents, donations are being accepted at Jon Roberts’ GoFundMe and Assiah Cook’s GoFundMe.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2025 WAFF. All rights reserved.